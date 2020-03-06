May 17, 1950 - March 4, 2020
David Nathan Terral, 69, of College Station passed away with family by his side on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
David was born May 17, 1950, in Hamilton, Texas. He was the son of Verna and Catherine Arnett Terral. David and his family moved to College Station in 1963. He attended A&M Consolidated High School and proved to be a star athlete excelling in both basketball and football. After graduating high school in 1968, he attended Sam Houston State University where he was a member of the Kappa Alpha (KA) fraternity. After college, David moved back to College Station to start a family and a construction business. He was involved in the home building business in Brazos County during his entire career. David was an avid outdoorsman and greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing. David was happiest at gatherings with family and friends where he was often the life of the party with his stories and charming wit.
He was proceeded in death by his father Verna Terral as well as his stepfather, Frank O'Hara.
David is survived by his wife of 20 years Brenda L. Terral; former wife Suzy Middleton Pollard; mother, Catherine Terral O'Hara; sons Cy Terral and wife Emily of College Station, TX, Justin Terral and wife Lisa of College Station, TX, and Shawn Terral and wife Cristina of Cypress, TX, Seth Okawa and wife Jen of Houston, TX; two stepdaughters Gwynn Roberson of Fort Washington, Maryland and Jacquie O'Quinn Godfrey, Illinois; sister Ann Kendrick and husband Steve of Port Mansfield, TX; nephew Blake Kendrick and wife Jayme of Southlake, TX; David also leaves seven grandchildren, Kym, Darren, Rachel, Lathan, Isabel, Max, and Maddie; and one precious great-granddaughter Josie.
We are especially thankful for the care given by Chi St. Joseph's Hospital and the entire Encompass Hospice staff. A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date.
