June 6, 1950 - June 17, 2020
David Thomas, aged 70, formerly of Bryan, passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2020, in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Pamela (Hendrix) (Snodgrass) Thomas; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Fabiana Thomas; son Patrick Thomas; step-daughter and son-in-law Julie Snodgrass and Greg McLellan; granddaughter Michalina Thomas; grandson Michael Toledo Thomas.
Dave was born in Twin Falls, Idaho and was raised on a farm. After graduating from Boise State University, he spent his early career living in various locales throughout the western United States before settling in Bryan. He was active in several area churches, teaching Sunday School and leading weekday bible studies. He also volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital and at the Brazos County Jail. His strong work ethic, impeccable Christian values, sharp wit, and biting sarcasm will be fondly remembered by those who knew him. Dave enjoyed talking with everyone about their beliefs, and valued integrity above all else. His hobbies included clock repair, brewing beer, and home-improvement projects. Upon retirement in 2015, Dave and Pam left the Bryan/College Station area to travel across the United States. They spent the last 5 years volunteering in various national and state parks, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, and many places in-between.
Relatives living locally are brother-in-law and sister-in-law Dr. Guy Sheppard and wife Valerie Sheppard of College Station.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Donor Alliance, Inc., or the American Heart Association.
Condolences may be sent to Pam Thomas, PO Box 1596, Grand Lake, CO, 80447 until September 30, 2020.
"Rocks are hard, water is wet, life isn't fair"
