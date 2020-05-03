June 10, 1933 - April 26, 2020
Jo Nell Thomas left her earthly home to begin life with her heavenly Father on April 26, 2020 at the age of 86. Residing in Hillsboro, Oregon, she died peacefully from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Her burial will be at the Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Oregon. Memorial services have been arranged with Southwest Church of Christ, 9725 SW Durham Rd, Tigard, Oregon.
Jo Nell was born in San Antonio, Texas on June 10, 1933. Her early years were spent there followed by a move to Blanco, Texas where she finished high school. Her natural art and drawing skills lead to her earning a BS degree in art education from Southwest Texas State College, now Texas State University. She became skilled working in many art mediums – silversmithing, molding pottery, casting bronze and painting oils, acrylics watercolor and batiking. She married Bill Thomas on April 9, 1955 following his return from Korea. Her daughter, Lorena Ann, was born June 5, 1957 in Bryan, Texas and Michael, her son, was born October 23, 1959 in Mercedes, Texas. While her husband was employed at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, Jo Nell taught school for several years while raising her family. She taught children Bible classes and directed the ladies programs at the A&M Church of Christ many times. She loved to sketch and paint, but she loved to be an at home mom more and raise her two children.
Jo Nell was preceded in death by her daughter, Lorena Ann Thomas; her parents, Lloyd C. Hobrecht and Leila Edmonson Hobrecht; and her brother, Lloyd "Buzz" Hobrecht. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, William "Bill" B. Thomas; her son, William Michael Thomas and his wife Heather Schraeder-Thomas; and grandson, Marek William Thomas; sisters, Joy Gooden and Leila Ann Mathis; and sister-in-law, Mary Belote who introduced her to Bill; and several nieces, nephews and other extended family. Jo Nell will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandma and Christian friend. She will be greatly missed, but left us with many wonderful memories.
Burial arrangements have been made through Crown Memorial Centers, 12995 SW Pacific Hwy., Tigard, OR 97223.
