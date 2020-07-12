July 16, 1943 - June 26, 2020
Mary Catherine (Nelson) Thomas, 76, died at her home in Wylie, TX, on June 26 following a long illness. Mary Kay was born on July 16, 1943, in Willmar, MN, and She moved with her parents Dr. Kenneth L. Nelson and Catherine Mossberg Nelson to Bryan in 1957 and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 1961. Mary Kay was proud to be a member of the Bronco Band and she participated in many school activities.
Mary Kay attended Texas Women's University and graduated from Sam Houston State University with a degree in criminal justice. She was a rabid Texas A&M fan and all of her life decorated her homes in Aggie colors and merchandise.
Mary Kay worked as a First Responder in Plano, TX, where in 1975 she was the first women to be hired as a patrol officer by PPD. She later worked for the Plano Fire Department and as a deputy in a Collin County constable's office.
Mary Kay is survived by her two sons, Royce Barron of St. George, UT, and Douglas Barron of Wylie, both at her bedside when she died; grandson, Preston Barron, of Dallas; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Linda Nelson, of College Station; nephew Michael Nelson of Iwakuni, Japan.
Mary Kay was ill for more than 35 years with a number of illnesses. She donated her body for medical research to the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Plans for a memorial service are pending due to the Covid-19 virus restrictions.
