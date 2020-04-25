March 2, 1947 - April 22, 2020
Pinkie Lee Thomas 73, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Harker Heights, Texas.
Private family graveside services have been entrusted to the care of Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan.
