Vincent E. Thornton, 56, of Bryan passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Visitation will be from 12 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Jones-Washington Mortuary of Bryan. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at The Fellowship Galilee Baptist Church in Caldwell.

To plant a tree in memory of Vincent Thornton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.