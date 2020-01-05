Patti Tidwell, 65, of Bryan, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, with services following at Hillier Funeral Home of BRYAN.
Patti Tidwell
