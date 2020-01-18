John Tigerina, Sr., 74, of San Antonio formally of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21 from 6 - 8 pm with a 7 pm rosary at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at 10 am Wednesday, January 22 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately