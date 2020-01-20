October 18, 1945 - January 14, 2020
John Tigerina Sr. passed on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the age of 74 in San Antonio.
John was born October 18, 1945 in Bryan the son of Trinidad Sr. and Maria Tigerina. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. John graduated from Texas A&M University, he moved to Alice in 1989 and worked for Halliburton until he moved to San Antonio and retired after 26 years. John then returned to school and received certification for welding. He loved music, dancing, gardening, woodwork, and traveling in his RV with his family. Most of all he loved his children and grandchildren and did anything he could do for them.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Mary (Rosas) Tigerina of San Antonio; sons and daughter-in-law, John Tigerina Jr. of Dallas and James and Juliana Tigerina of San Antonio; daughters and son-in-law, Deborah Tigerina and partner Roxanne of San Antonio and Amy and Alejo Ordonez of San Antonio; grandsons, James John Tigerina, Jacob Tigerina, Dalton Gustavus, Anthony Ordonez, Ryan Ramirez; granddaughters, Isabella Camarillo, Emma Ordonez, Nadia Avila, Jessiana Tigerina, Jayden Zuniga; brothers and sisters-in-law, Trinidad Jr. and Vera Tigerina, Jesse and Esther Tigerina, Arthur Christina Tigerina; sister-in-law, Sylvia Tigerina; sisters and brothers-in-law, Vera and Lupe Martinez, Dominga and Sam Bernal, Minnie and Roy Garcia, Dora and Robert Martinez; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Bennie and Steve Adams, Janie and Manuel Moreno, and Alice Lucio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Marilyn Rosas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John is preceded in death by his parents, Trinidad Sr. and Maria Tigerina; and his brother, Robert Tigerina Sr.
Pallbearers will be John Tigerina Jr., James Tigerina Sr., James John Tigerina, Jacob Tigerina, Jesse Tigerina, Arthur Tigerina, Alejo Ordonez, and Sam Bernal.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, January 22 at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, 1212 Lucky Street, Bryan, Texas 77803. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 PM Tuesday with a rosary service at 7:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. All are welcomed to attend to celebrate John's life.
