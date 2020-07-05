May 24, 1933 - June 6, 2020

Sharla Mae (Dunham) Timberman, 87 years, and 13 days, of North Zulch, Texas passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Bryan, Texas. A memorial service is set for Saturday, July 11, 2pm at Rivergate Church in Bryan with Pastor Randy Scott officiating.

