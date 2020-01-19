October 14, 1936 - January 8, 2020
Shirley Fritsch (Lowery) Tingley, long -time resident of College Station, passed away January 8 at the age of 83. Her life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, Texas located at 220 Rock Prairie Road.
Shirley was born October 14, 1936 in Schulenburg, attended Round Top- Carmine Elementary and graduated in 1954 from Weimer HS where she served the band as drum major. She also studied Home Economics at Texas Lutheran College.
Shirley's career began at Foley's in Houston where she was an assistant buyer for the sporting goods department. She also served many years as office administrator for several dentists and retired from the office of Dr. Peggy Levin in Clear Lake.
Shirley had many talents and interests and was a dedicated volunteer. She was active in the Presbyterian Church and served as Elder and PW Moderator. She was a Team Mother, Scout Leader and a lifetime member of the PTA. Her favorite roll was serving as President of the TAMU Aggie Mom's Federation 1994-95.
Shirley was married to Doyal Lowery on Christmas Day, 1958 in Trinity, Tx. They resided in Pasadena until Doyal's death in 1978. She raised three children and worked in the Pasadena area prior to relocating to College Station. Shirley found love again in 1991 when she married L.H. "Laurie" Tingley, a brilliant man, true Aggie and wonderful father. Shirley and Laurie shared a passion for life through their love of church, family, travel and Texas Aggies until his death in 2011.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Harry Charles Fritsch and Margaret Kiel Fritsch; husbands Doyal Lowery, Laurie Tingley; sons Dodd Lowery, Walter Tingley; daughters Beverly Tingley Hall, Bettye Tingley Knuckey; nephew Nathan C. Fritsch; grandson Michael Hall; and great-grandson Colby Ericson.
Survivors include: Beloved Aunt, Jackie Kiel Simpson of Oklahoma City; brother Jim Fritsch and wife Sylvia of San Leon, TX; and several brothers and sister in laws. Children: Darrel Lowery and wife Brenda of Ashburn, VA; Diane Lowery Tovey and husband Robbie of Carmine, TX, Robin Tingley of Hockley, TX; Sonny Tingley and wife Edie of Winterhaven, FL; Venus Tingley of Spring , Tx; David Knuckey of Sweeny, TX; and Sheryl Tingley French and husband Jerry of Hockley, TX. She leaves a legacy of 21 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great grandchildren and a wonderful multitude of relatives, neighbors and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Covenant Presbyterian Church at 220 Rock Prairie Rd in College Station, Brazos Valley Hospice 1600 Joseph Dr in Bryan, TX or The Royal and Doyal Lowery Memorial Scholarship Fund PO Box 1168 Trinity, TX 75862.
