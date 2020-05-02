Ross J. Todaro Sr December 24, 1936 - April 27, 2020 Ross J. Todaro Sr. of Bryan, Texas passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 peacefully in his home with his loving wife, Vancie, by his side of natural causes at the age of 83. Visitation will be from 2:00-5:00 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. Due to precautionary measures, attendance will be limited to 30 at a time. A private family Rosary will be recited, with a private family Mass of Christian burial held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Ross was born on December 24, 1936 in Bryan, Texas to Grace and Jasper Todaro. He attended schools in Caldwell graduating from Caldwell High School in 1955. He also attended Texas A & M for 1 year. Ross was a lifetime member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and The Knights of Columbus Council #1834. He married Vancie Palasota, the love of his life, on June 30, 1957 and they shared sixty-three wonderful years together. Ross worked in construction. Ross and his father-in-law, John Palasota, built their present home. Ross and his brother Joseph Todaro were partners in B & M Meat Market. It was during this time that Ross started Todaro Amusement Vending on his own as a part-time job. As his part-time business grew, he left B & M Meat Market. Ross and Vancie began Todaro Amusement & Vending Service, which they ran together for over thirty years. As their children grew up, they also became apart of TAVS and it became a family business. Ross was not a stranger to hard work. He provided not only for his family but for his employees and his customers as well. Ross was a very generous man. He was a member of various organizations over the years. He was an Honorary Member of Knights of Columbus Council #1834 of Bryan, Amusement & Music Operators of Texas and America, and Texas Restaurant Association. Ross enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren the most. He loved being with them from the minute they were born. He had special names for each of them. He took his family on many trips. He loved barbequing and enjoyed spending time on his farm in Somerville with his entire family and friends. Ross is survived by his wife, Vancie, his three children, Ross Todaro Jr. and his wife Geneva, Graceanna Smith her husband, Trey, David Gerard Todaro and his wife Pamela, and his sister-in-laws Angelina Krolczyk and Laura Ann Todaro. He also had numerous grandchildren, great-grand children, nieces, nephews and godchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jasper & Grace Todaro, his baby son, Michael Gerard, his brother, Joseph Todaro, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Annie Palasota, and his brother-in-law, David E. Krolczyk. The family requests in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to St. Antony Catholic Church of Bryan and Hospice of Bryan. Our family would like to express our appreciation to his caregivers, Vickie De Santiagio, Annie Walden, Annie Gaines, and all of the nurses and staff of Traditions for the compassionate and loving care they gave to Ross.
