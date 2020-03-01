Hartley "Bud" Todee, 93, of Richards, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home of Navasota. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Memorial Oaks Cemetery in Houston.
Service information
Mar 1
Friends & Family Gathering
Sunday, March 1, 2020
3:00PM-5:00PM
Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home
815 S LaSalle St
Navasota, TX 77868
Mar 2
Graveside
Monday, March 2, 2020
2:00PM
Memorial Oaks Cemetery
13001 Katy Freeway at Eldridge
Houston, TX 77079
