April 15, 1925 - May 1, 2020
Mrs. Anastacia "Annie" Torres, 95 of Navasota, passed away Friday, May 1st at her home. Visitation with friends and family will be held from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm, Tuesday, May 5th at Nobles Funeral Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed. The family may choose to have a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nobles Funeral Chapel.
Annie was born in Franklin, Texas on April 15, 1925 to Catarino and Josefa (Lara) Zapata. She married Jesse Torres and after his death in 1951, she became both mother and father to her eleven young children. Annie loved to cook for her large family and have everyone gathered together. Her other passion was creating beautiful blankets and linens with either crochet, sewing and/or embroidery. She was always anxious to see the vision she had for each piece completed. Annie was a devout Catholic and member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church. She was a very happy person with a contagious laugh. She will be missed by all.
Annie is survived by sons Manuel Z. Torres, Robert Torres and Raymond Mendez; daughters Susie "Jessie" Z. Torres, Lydia Z. Torres and Rose Mary Alfaro; 36 grandchildren; 79 great-grandchildren and 35 great, great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four sons, Andrew, Jessie, Jr., Joe and Tony; one daugther, Eva and all seven of her siblings.
