Cruz Ramos Torres, 80, of Hearne, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 29, with a 6 p.m. rosary at Trevino-Smith Funeral Home. Burial will be in Mexico.

Service information

Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
2610 S Texas Ave
Bryan, TX 77802
