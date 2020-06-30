February 18, 1951 - June 24, 2020
Tracy Ned Treybig, 69, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home in Bryan, Texas.
Tracy was born on February 18, 1951 in Wharton, Texas to Alice and Clinton H. Treybig. He earned his Engineering degree from Texas A&M University in 1992. Tracy was a skilled welder and construction specialist with over 30 years of experience. He enjoyed scuba diving, riding and roping, woodworking and machine repair. He loved watching sports of all kinds, but most especially the Aggies.
Tracy was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and C.H., and is survived by his daughter, Katie Smith.
Mr. Treybig will be interred at Evergreen Memorial Park in Wharton, Texas with his beloved parents.
