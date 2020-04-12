Brie Tucker, 47, of Rockdale, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. No Services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Trevino-Smith Funeral Home of Bryan/College Station.

To plant a tree in memory of Brie Tucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.