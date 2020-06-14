May 12, 1987 - May 31, 2020
Jared M Tucker was born on May 12, 1987 and passed away peacefully in his sleep early in the morning on May 31, 2020. He is survived by his mother Sherry "Tunie" Tucker, and his sisters; Jaclynn Tucker Guzman, Rebecka Tucker Guzman, and Katherine Tucker. A lover of irony, he beat non-hodgkin's Lymphoma, and then the cancer took him anyway.
Tucker (as he was affectionately called by his friends) had many impressive academic and professional achievements, but none of them were nearly as impressive as his whiskey collection, which he loved to share with those he loved (and occasionally those he merely tolerated). He believed in showing up for his friends, and showing up well-dressed. He was an atheist who appreciated prayers, and a scientist who saw the magic in the world. He fiercely loved his friends, his family, and his friends who became family. He was a spoiler of children, a trekkie, a jedi, a wizard, a gourmet, a Whovian, a patron of the arts, a Downtownie, Santa Claus, and a nerd. He was a great cook, a better chess player, and an amazing human. He was the best of us all, and the world is a less dapper place without him. Tucker, we may never know if you found a cobbler worthy of your driving shoes, but we have all been blessed to have had you call us worthy of your friendship.
In lieu of flowers, Tucker's family has asked that donations be made towards savings accounts for his beloved nephew and nieces: Madeline (19), Max Elliot (16), Silvie (12), Phebe (8), Rebecka (6), Piper (5), Lizzy (4), Lottie (2). Questions about donations, or payments may be made via Zelle or Chase quickpay to the executor of his estate at lesliespeikes@gmail.com.
