February 18, 1935 - May 27, 2020
Dolores Galvan Turincio was born February 18, 1935 in Brownsville Texas.
Dolores was the eldest of four sisters. She graduated from Del Mar College in Corpus Christi Texas with a degree in bookkeeping. She married Edgar Turincio from Corpus Christi August 1965. They had one daughter Giovanne M. Turincio. Dolores worked over 30 years in the banking industry, she was the Vice President of Customer Service at Harlingen State Bank. She loved working with people and spent over 20 years working elections.
She and her husband Edgar moved to College Station Texas in January 2001 to live closer to their daughter. She spent all of those years working elections at the Memorial Student Center at Texas A&M University and at the City of College Station. She was known by some as "The Cookie Lady" because she would buy Girl Scout Cookies in bulk and give them to students whose first time it was to vote. Those who knew her knew she was not a traditional person, she was not a cook, but always enjoyed going out to eat with friends. She felt it was important to talk to someone face to face and regretted that the world had lost that personal touch.
She was warm, kind and generous. She was strong, punctual and determined. She will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her. She worshiped at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in College Station where a private celebration of her life will be held.
She is preceded in death by her husband, who she nursed thru 15 months of his battle with lung cancer; her sister Lucy Hull and her parents Martin and Josefa Galvan.
She is survived by her daughter Giovanne M. Turincio; sisters, Terry Smith and Corine Galvan. Also her nephew Michael Hull and Lynda Joyce Hull. Family, Greg Bell, Sean Lamar, Markesha Lamar, Josh Harp, Sheldon Bell, Jordan Robertson and Tonya Turner.
Visitation will be Friday, May 29th from 1-4 pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station, a private celebration of life at Holy Cross Lutheran Church Saturday, May 30th 10:30 am. Interment will be held Monday at 2:00 pm at Memory Gardens Corpus Christi.
