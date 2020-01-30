Henry "Sleepy" Lee Turner, 72, of Bryan, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Daniel & Son Funeral Home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, at United Full Gospel Baptist Church.
