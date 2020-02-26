Anitra Lashun Tusie, 45, of Dime Box, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home Giddings. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at First Baptist Church Giddings.
