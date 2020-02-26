Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 30 TO 35 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THESE STRONG GUSTY WINDS CAN BE HAZARDOUS. MOTORISTS BE PREPARED FOR GUSTY WINDS TO IMPACT BICYCLISTS OR PICK UP AND BLOW AROUND DEBRIS OR TRASH INTO THE ROADWAY. IF YOU ARE WORKING OUTDOORS BE PREPARED TO ADJUST YOUR OPERATIONS TO ACCOUNT FOR THESE STRONG WINDS. CONSTRUCTION SITES CAN BE EVEN MORE DANGEROUS WITH THE ADDITION OF STRONG WINDS ESPECIALLY ON ELEVATED SITES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&