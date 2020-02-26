Anitra Lashun Tusie, 45, of Dime Box, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home Giddings. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, at First Baptist Church Giddings.

Service information

Feb 28
Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
10:00AM-8:00PM
Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home - Giddings
3950 East Austin Street
Giddings, TX 78942
Feb 28
Family Present for Visitation
Friday, February 28, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home - Giddings
3950 East Austin Street
Giddings, TX 78942
Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
7:00AM-8:00AM
Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home - Giddings
3950 East Austin Street
Giddings, TX 78942
Feb 29
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM
First Baptist Church - Giddings
600 Sunrise Avenue
Giddings, TX 78942
