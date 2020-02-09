July 12, 1947 - January 27, 2020
Fredrick Michael "Mike" Tuttle, 72 of Millican, Texas passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. A Celebration of his Life is set for Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm at Martin and Castille Funeral Home; 600 East Farrel Rd. Lafayette, LA 70508. The Service is planned for 2:00 pm. Family will receive friends at the 1:00 visitation.
Mike Tuttle was born to James Fredrick and Elizabeth McInerney Tuttle on July 12, 1947 in Pensacola, Florida. He was the eldest of five children, the protector, the leader, and often played the role of man in the house when his father was deployed in the navy. Thanks in part to Mike the Tuttle's are an affectionate and close knit family. After graduating from Union Grove High School, Mike joined the Army and trained as a helicopter pilot and served as a Chief Warrant Officer 2 in the 1/9 Cavalry, Charlie Troop in Vietnam and was highly decorated for his skill and valor as a Scout Pilot. After leaving the Army, he flew helicopters along the Texas and Louisiana coasts and eventually became a sales representative for Texas Helicopter and Air Logistics providing helicopters to the oil industry drilling in the Gulf of Mexico. His humor and charm and his bigger-than-life personality made him the perfect man for the job.
After 30 plus years of living in Lafayette, Louisiana he relocated to Millican, Texas just outside of College Station. Mike was gregarious and made tons of friends wherever he went. He loved life, was a raconteur extraordinaire and the most fun, opinionated and intelligent person in almost every room he entered. He loved fishing, the outdoors, cooking, his dogs and he loved the Fightin' Texas Aggies, but most of all he loved his family!
He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Harris Tuttle, his parents, J.F. "Tut" Tuttle and Elizabeth McInerney Tuttle, his grandparents, Jesse Nobie and Cecelia (Tina) O'Byrne Tuttle and James Patrick and Stella McInerney, his sister Deirdre Anne "Dickie" Tuttle, brother Charles Brooks Tuttle and brother-in-law and best friend John Anthony Jelich.
He is survived by his devoted daughter, Jennifer Ann "Nifer" Tuttle and her fiancé David Brandt; his sisters, Cecelia Christina "Tina" Frost and her husband Norman, and Paula Jeanette "PJ" Tuttle; niece, Deirdre Ann "Dickie" Langworthy and her husband Cortland IV; nephews, John Anthony "Jake" Jelich, II and his wife Elizabeth, and James Monroe "Jimmy" Adcock and his wife Ng "Daizy"; four great-nephews; Cortland Vaughan Langworthy V, John Anthony Jelich III and Brooks Andrew Jelich, Jarred James Adcock; one great-niece, Darian Leigh Adcock. Also surviving him is Brenda Musemeche Judice, the mother of his daughter, and Annette Drummonds, the sweetheart with whom he was planning to spend the rest of his life. His friends are legion, and we shall all miss him every single day.
Sign the guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately