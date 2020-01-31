August 13, 1932 - January 28, 2020
Jimmy Urbanosky spent his 87 years on earth full of life. This honest, hard working, funny, gifted and very kind man entered heaven peacefully on Tuesday, January 28th surrounded by his family. He loved his family very much and left and impact on everyone he met.
Visitation will be at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell, Friday, January 31st from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm-with the rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. A mass in Jimmy's honor will be Saturday, February 1st at 10:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, also in Caldwell.
He was born August 13, 1932 to Louis and Lenora (Novosad) Urbanosky who precede him in death. He married Janie Supak on November 8, 1958 and they celebrated 53 wonderful years of marriage before her death in 2012.
Jimmy was a man of God and a devout Catholic. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member and played many roles in St. Mary's Catholic Church, but his most important one was the bell ringer before mass. He always greeted everyone with a firm handshake and a smile. Jimmy was the 2010 Catholic Diocese Lumen Gentium recipient from St. Mary's Catholic Church for his lifelong devotion to his faith community.
Jimmy retired after 33 years at Alcoa in 1984. After retirement, he spent his time tinkering with and refurbishing antique tractors, gardening (his poppy patch is a legend!), going to polka dances, farming maize and corn crops on family property in Tunis, workin in his shop on everything anyone brought to fix (especially the Novosad brothers) and most recently, still running his propane business. He loved a good western and loved a good dirty joke even more. Jimmy was proud to be Czech ~ belonging to multiple Czech organizations in Burleson County. He and Janie were crowned Kolache Festival King and Queen in 2002 for their support of the festival and their Czech heritage
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents ~ Louis and Lenora, his wife Janie and his older brother, Harold Urbanosky.
Jimmy is survived by his sons and a daughter ~ James Urbanosky, Jr and Leah Touchstone, John and Sandra Urbanosky and Janice and Gary Easter all of Caldwell. Also left to cherish a lifetime of wonderful memories and fun times are his grandchildren: Sarah Urbanosky Hartman and husband Mike of Caldwell, Jeremy Urbernosky and wife Kelly of Caldwell, Staci Urbanosky Harrington and husband Josh of Bryan, Jaclyn Easter Brewer and husband Justin of Kingwood, and Kyndal Easter Campbell and husband Chris of Caldwell. His pride and joy were his six great grandsons - "little sugar boys" as he called them...: Rhett James Hartman, Kidd Michael Campbell, Cru McCoy Campbell, Brooks David Urbanosky, Jameson Chase Brewer and Houston Barrett Brewer. He also has Kadi Hartman and Bailey Harrington-great granddaughters to remember him as well. Also surviving him is his younger brother Thomas Urbanosky of Caldwell.
Jimmy also leaves behind his very special friend, Carolyn Brinkman, who his family loves and cherishes.
Pallbearers to carry him to his eternal home will be: Justin Brewer, Christopher Campbell, Josh Harrington, Mike Hartman, Brad Novosad, Cody Novosad, Jeremy Urbanosky, Jerome Urbanosky and Mark Urbanosky.
Honorary pallbearers will be his fellow Knights and his great grandsons~Rhett, Kidd, Cru, Brooks, Jameson and Houston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Scholarship Fund.
