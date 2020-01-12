March 4, 1948 - January 7, 2020
Robert Valadez Sr., age 71, born March 24th, 1948 in Bryan, TX, passed away January 7th, 2020 in Hutto, TX. Robert and his wife Sophie have been married almost 54 years, and he was a father of two.
Robert was long time automobile man, for over 30 years he owned and operated his own body repair shop, in Austin, TX, and one in Round Rock, TX. Robert had a passion for the outdoors, music and guitars all things related to classic cars, he loved to be in his garage working on his classic truck.
Robert also had a green thumb unlike any other, almost anything he planted would take root. Robert was such a helper, he was the first one to help anyone in need.
Robert was preceded in death by his father and mother, Raymundo & Arcadia Valadez; brothers, Raymond, Victor, Ralph, & Roy Valadez; and his sisters, Rita & Rosa Lee Valadez.
He is survived by his wife, Sophie Valadez; daughter & son in law, Brenda Ann & Charles Keil, son Robert Valadez Jr, grandsons Mikal & Daymone Valadez, Jadon Keil, & Joaquin Everts
A Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm with a Rosary recited at 7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. A Mass will be held Monday, January 13, 2020 at 2:00pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately