Robert Valadez, Sr., 71, of Hutto, Texas, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Visitation will be 6 p.m. Sunday, January 12, with 7 p.m. Rosary at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, January 13, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

Service information

Jan 12
Visitation
Sunday, January 12, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Avenue
Bryan, TX 77801
Jan 12
Rosary
Sunday, January 12, 2020
7:00PM
Memorial Funeral Chapel
1515 South College Avenue
Bryan, TX 77801
Jan 13
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, January 13, 2020
2:00PM
St Joseph Catholic Church
600 E 26th St
Bryan, TX 77803
