Robert Valadez, Sr., 71, of Hutto, Texas, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Visitation will be 6 p.m. Sunday, January 12, with 7 p.m. Rosary at Memorial Funeral Chapel Bryan. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, January 13, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
1515 South College Avenue
Bryan, TX 77801
7:00PM
1515 South College Avenue
Bryan, TX 77801
2:00PM
600 E 26th St
Bryan, TX 77803
