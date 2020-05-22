Ygnacio Vargus, 85, of Houston, formerly of Hearne, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 22, at St. Jose Cemetery in Hearne. All Families Mortuary of Hearne is in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Ygnacio Vargus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.