March 20, 1938 - May 13, 2020
Tony Joe Varisco, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Bryan, Texas.
Family will receive guests at 5 p.m. with the Rosary beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan recited by Monsignor John Malinowski. A private burial will be held on Friday, May 22nd. Guests are invited to livestream the Rosary at www.facebook.com/MemorialBryan. A memorial mass is planned for a later date.
Tony was born March 20, 1938, in Bryan Texas, to Joseph Anthony Varisco and Annette (Palasota) Varisco. He went to school in Bryan and graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School then continued his education at Allen Academy. On February, 27, 1965, he married Sandra Lee Evans in Dallas, Texas. They were married 51 years before her death in 2016.
Following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, he became involved in farming in the Brazos Bottom. He had a very special talent when it came to anything mechanical whether it be farm equipment, cotton gins or automobiles. Then, later in life it was the latest technology gadget or device.
Tony was unique, stylish and witty. For those who knew him well, saw and experienced his true compassion and generosity. Throughout his life, he was a lively yet kind soul. He definitely made his mark on this earth and will not be forgotten.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his brother, Dr. Brazos Joe Varisco.
Tony is survived by his children, Toni Suzanne Varisco Wright and husband Darren Dale of Bryan, Cassandra Lunette Varisco of Dallas, and Anthony Troy Varisco of Orlando Florida; his grandchildren, Hunter Kincaid Varisco and Tatum Varisco Jennings; his sisters, Dorothea Varisco and husband William A. Faubion of Houston and Lunette Varisco and husband Pierce P. Stacy III of College Station.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately