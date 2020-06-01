May 24, 1936 - May 22, 2020
Funeral services for Patricia Ann "Pat" Vavra, 83 of Caldwell are set for 11:00 a.m., June 3, 2020 at the New Tabor Cemetery in a private family service due to Covid 19, officiated by Pastor David Johnson. Mrs. Vavra passed away May 22, 2020. She had Parkinson Disease.
Pat was born May 24, 1936 to Horace & Louise Fowler in Fort Worth, Texas. She married Lawrence A. Vavra on September 22, 1954. They were married 53 years and resided in the New Tabor Community. Pat was a member of the New Tabor Brethren Church where she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, held offices in the Christian Sister, and Church Financial Secretary. She loved God and her family, friends, and church family.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence A. Vavra; her parents; one sister, Johnnie Parsosn; and one great granddaughter, Ryleidh Grace Doonan.
She is survived by her three daughters, Connie Bowers, Shirley Vavra, Carolyn Doonan and husband Charles; three grandchildren, Eric Bowers, Zachary Doonan and wife Ashley, and Dana Doonan; and great-grandchildren, Jaiden and Hadley Doonan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Tabor Brethren Church, P.P. Box 262, Caldwell, Texas 77836.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Strickland Funeral Home of Caldwell.
Please visit our website at www.stricklandfuneralhomes.com to sign the online register.
Thao Nguyen, 46, of College Station, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately