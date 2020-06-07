July 31, 1954 - June 1, 2020
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Roberto G. Villanueva Jr (Bob), 65, on June 1, 2020 following a long battle of health complications.
Roberto was born on July 31, 1954 in Houston, Texas to the late Roberto G. Villanueva Sr and Martha G. Castillo.
Robert graduated from Somerville High School where he spent most of his time enjoying family at the Villanueva home. Following graduation, at a young age he worked for Santa Fe Railroad before venturing out as an independent contractor in the Tile business. His profession in the Tile industry started beside his belated best friend and father Roberto Villanueva Sr. He would grow to lead the legacy in teaching his siblings and sons the craftmanship that has now been handed down to many in the Villanueva family. He traveled states near and far to provide his craftsmanship to many commercial industries throughout the United States. Robert was no stranger to anyone that he met, he had a charming personality that would have you laughing until it hurt and a contagious smile. No detail was ever unturned from his work to his clean-cut style. He enjoyed family gatherings, that included going down memory lane, laughter and dancing. When he entered a room, the party started, from being the first and last one on the dance floor you would always know his presence. As many of you here were able to experience the lavish birthday parties that started as a small tribute but always ended up way more. He was the one person that could bring everyone together. There was nothing to small or large that he would not do for his family this included carrying the title of loving son to heart.
Robert and Lydia (baby girl) were united in matrimony on May 29, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Robert spent his last days with his loving and caring wife, in Houston, Texas where his heart remains.
Roberto is survived by his wife of 24 years, Lydia O. Villanueva; children, Fredrick M. Gonzales (Charlotte), Robert G. Villanueva III, Roger G. Villanueva (Rosa), Regina V. Robertson (Lorenzo), Reynaldo M. Villanueva (Raquel), Ronnie R. Villanueva, Rosalinda Villanueva and Suzanna Villanueva; step-children, Beverly Guerra and Bonita (Domingo) Barrera; grandchildren, Michael Gonzales, Morgan Wells, Marissa Gonzales, Mason Gonzales, Brittany Villanueva, Hannah Villanueva, Madison Villanueva, Ross Villanueva, Reese Villanueva, Saige Robertson, Madeleine Trujillo, Zoey Robertson, Lorenzo J. Robertson, Jr., Jakob Villanueva, John Adame, Jeremy Adame, Rayden Villanueva, Rylan Villanueva, Maximos Villanueva, Vivian Villanueva, Joshua Villanueva, Ni'mari King, Stephanie Fetherlin, Michael Guerra, Amber Alderete, Susie Alderete, Christian Alderete, Emily Emery, Samantha Mendez, Christina Mendez, Lydia Mendez, Lysette Mendez, and John (JP) Mendez; great-grandchildren, Emma Wells, Lily Wells, Abigail Wells, Arya Syed, Nylah Hess, Noriah Hess, Nathaniel Valencia, and Jazmine Grosvenor; siblings, Janie Tamayo (Henry), Mary Helen Narro(Benny), Ester Martinez (Elias), Ruben Villanueva (Connie), Roland Villanueva Sr (Rachel), Richard Villanueva, Annette Castro (Christopher); and numerous nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roberto G. Villanueva, Sr.; mother, Martha G. Castillo; step-son, John (BJ) Mendez, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Jessie Orosco.
The vistitation and funeral service will be at Felix H Morales Funeral Home, 2901 Canal Street, Houston, Tx. The visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 2pm -7pm. Funeral Services will be on Thursday June 11, 2020 at 10 am. The family will be there to welcome friends and relatives. Robert will be laid to rest at Santa Teresa Cemetery in Houston, Texas.
