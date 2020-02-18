July 28, 1952 - February 15, 2020
Ralph B. Wakefield, 67, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 15th at St. Joseph Manor.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 20th at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Interment will follow at Alexander Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 19th, at the funeral home.
Ralph was born July 28, 1952 in Ft. Worth, the son of Troy Parten Sr. and Jean (Bristol) Wakefield. Ralph was so many things to so many people, however the one common theme of laughter seems to come to mind with anyone you talk to about Ralph. Known to so many simply as Uncle Ralph, he was constantly having fun joking and pulling pranks. His nephew Trey put it best when he wrote, "he never missed a chance to make others double over in laughter by being crazy Uncle Ralphie. He was also an avid follower of Aggie sports, making most home football games but it was Aggie baseball that he loved the most. If he could not attend the baseball game you would find him near a radio catching the action and cheering the Aggies on. In fact the night before he passed he was excited to follow the Aggie baseball season opener and his Aggies gave him a victory.
For the better part of his life he was a stone mason but that does not begin to describe the work that he did. Artist would be a better description. No matter what he was working on, be it a fireplace, a 150' stream with five sets of water falls, or a stone bench, he was meticulous in his work and had an uncanny ability take rocks and view the finished product in his mind as he constructed his creation to completion. He was also a coin collector and dealer as well as a strong 2nd amendment defender. Ralph always had a cat or dog or both and for the last years of his life a Labradoddle named Riley was his constant sidekick, if you found Ralph you would generally find Riley nearby. Loyalty and love of friends and family was a given with Uncle Ralph. In closing one cannot mention Ralph without also mentioning his faith in Christ. It was rock solid and many times when he was upset or anxious during his struggle with cancer he would ask his wife or brother to read the Bible or pray with him and it would always give him calm in the midst of the storm.
Ralph is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Avril Wakefield; brother and sister-in-law, Parten and Karla Wakefield; nephew, Trey Wakefield and his wife Christine; nice, Christian King and husband Michael; great-nieces and nephews, Mary, Ruth, Charlie, Eleanor and Frances Wakefield, Tyler, Hudson and Cooper King; and numerous cousins and extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Samaritan's Purse - Middle East Relief, St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the Salvation Army.
