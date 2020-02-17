Ralph B. Wakefield, 67, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, at Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 20, at the funeral home.

