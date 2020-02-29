September 9, 1965 - February 24, 2020
On Monday, February 24, 2020, Nancy Huffman Walden passed away in College Station, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 pm, on March 11, 2020, in the chapel at Hillier Funeral Home in COLLEGE STATION. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Stonewall, Texas.
