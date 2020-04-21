July 15, 1929 - April 16, 2020
Bertha Mae Waldon transitioned peacefully, to be with the Lord in her home on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Although Bertha will be greatly missed she gave us 90 years of love and laughter.
Bertha, was born July 15, 1929 in Oklaunion, Texas to Elijah and Bertha (Washington) Sims, she was one of eight children. She later married a carpenter by the name of James Lewis Waldon on December 10, 1949. To this union six children were born. She was a devoted member of the Washington Chapel Baptist Church, where she served many years as Church Secretary. Her loved ones' fondest memories include her loving nature, her dependability, artistic ability and techniques of sewing which were passed down to her children. She will also be remembered for her desirable southern cuisine and her love for baking.
Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, husband,Grandson Tony Waldon Jr, and son, Tony Waldon Sr., as well as 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Fond memories of her will be cherished by children, James Waldon (Earlene), Leonard (Flint) Waldon (Carolyn), Gail Bush(Don), Rose Carter and Jesse Waldon, Brother Elijah Sims Jr (Betty) ;13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and a special niece, Diane Sims, and a host of other family and friends.
The family will hold a private service Tuesday, April 21, 2020, Services are entrusted to Jones and Washington Mortuary of Bryan,Tx.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately