November 8, 1950 - January 30, 2020
Dad, DeDa, Friend, Teacher, Boss, Chef, Inn Keeper, Financial Advisor, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. A casual Celebration of Life is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at the Milton Parker Home, 200 S. Congress, Bryan TX 77803.
Van wore many hats. He always welcomed everyone in his home with open arms. No one was a stranger. He was loved by many and will be missed by all the lives he touched.
Van had devoted his life to working in the education system and did so for the duration of his entire career. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in 1973, his Master's Degree in 1978 and his Doctorate Degree in 1988 as a graduated Aggie.
He was passionate about serving children with special needs through his work. Through his career in education, he has been honored with many awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Van loved life, travels, and people and he made a memorable impact on all he came in contact with. He will be greatly missed.
One of his many passions included remodeling homes. In 1999, he purchased the Milton Parker Home to fulfill his dream, of owning a bed and breakfast. He sold the fully restored home in 2016.
Left to cherish his memory are two daughters, Mindi Saulters and husband, Ricky of Rockwall, Ashley Northcutt and husband, Aaron of Royse City, Texas; grandchildren, Makenzie Taylor and husband, Cameran, Makade, Makarsen, and Makyla Saulters, Konner, Kale, and Kolby Northcutt; and great-granddaughter, Ellinore; and many friends.
