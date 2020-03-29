Jeanne Walker, 73, of College Station, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020. No services are planned. She will be very deeply missed. Jeanne retired from Texas A&M in 2007. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her daughter preceded her in death. Survivors include her loving husband, Bill "Butch" Walker; beloved grandson, his wife; and her three precious great-grandchildren.

