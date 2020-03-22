May 2, 1927 - March 9, 2020
Kelmor "Connie" Wallace was born on May 2, 1927 in West Plains, Missouri to Richard Alfred Teichman and Elsie Alberta Lamar Teichman. Connie met Robert G. Wallace in Corpus Christi, Texas, where she worked as a receptionist for Seaboard Oil and Gas. Bob worked for Tennessee Gas Transmission, they were married in October of 1954.
Kelmor "Connie" Wallace passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Katy, Texas at 92 years of age.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert G. Wallace in 2014.
She is survived by her son, John P. Wallace of Katy, Texas.
Arrangements are in the care of Schmidt Funeral Home of Katy.
