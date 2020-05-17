October 30, 1936 - May 12, 2020
Louie Anderson Walston, Jr., "Louie" to all his friends, "Brother Louie" to his extensive church family, died peacefully in Bryan on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 after 83 wonderful years of life.
He was a 58 year resident of Bryan where he enjoyed life as a Business Owner, Pastor and Cattleman. Born on October 30, 1936 in Calvert, Texas, he was the only child of Louie A. Walston Sr. and Hazel Elizabeth Walston. The family ran a grocery store on Main Street in Calvert. Louie graduated from Calvert High School where he excelled at sports (particularly football) and was Class President. While in high school, at age 17, he was called to the ministry and pastored his first church, spoke at revivals and became a Youth Minister.
He attended Baylor University and studied Theology. Louie continued to serve as Pastor to several small churches around Robertson County including his beloved Henry Prairie Baptist Church, as he continued his studies at Baylor.
In 1963 he married Jimmie Lou Steele of Franklin, Texas. They soon moved to Bryan to lead Steep Hollow Baptist, beginning his life in the Bryan- College Station community.
Together they owned several successful businesses including Nan's Blossom Shop, Aggieland Flowers, University Flowers and several other business ventures. Additionally, Louie loved the cattle business and could often be found on his land around Calvert and Franklin caring for his herd.
Later in life he served on Baptist Association Board for the Four County Area (FIRM) and Board of Directors for Latham Springs Youth Camp. Louie also returned to Henry Prairie Baptist Church to serve as Pastor until his final days.
He is survived by his children, Andy Walston of Dunwoody, Georgia, Threasa Walston Reker of Georgetown, and Morgan Walston of Bryan; daughter-in-law, Sharon Walston of Dunwoody, Georgia; four grandchildren, Austin Reker, Peyton Walston, Alex Walston and Aubrey Madison Denson.
Louie was a man of deep faith and character. He was devoted to his family, his vast group of friends, and his broad church family. He cherished serving his customers and his community. Always quick with a joke, an uplifting story, and a word of encouragement, a helping hand or bit of sound advice… he was simply a good man. Louie Walston will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Franklin. A private burial will follow.
