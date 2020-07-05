January 10, 1944 - June 28, 2020
Lee Roy Walters Jr., beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away June 28, 2020 at his home in Gause, Texas, his wife Linda was by his side. Family will celebrate his life privately.
Lee was born January 10, 1944 in Pasadena, Texas to Lee and Clara Walters of Galena Park, Texas. He spent his childhood years in the community of Galena Park where he graduated High School in 1962.
Upon graduating high school, Lee enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where his intelligence was recognized very early on and he was placed in the budding and experimental computer division where he got his training. He spent the entirety of his service in the Strategic Air Command underground center near Bellevue, Nebraska. He was immensely proud of his service and he loved to tell stories of the equipment that took up many rooms and he would marvel at the advances in technology in his lifetime.
Lee's training in the Air Force served him well, and he used his keen intellect and boundless curiosity to launch into a career that spanned several decades. He had the uncanny ability to fix or understand anything he set his mind to. It didn't matter whether he was working on a multi-million-dollar system, his car, a TV or just his lap-top he approached them all with an equal focus and determination. He loved using his mind to solve puzzles and problems.
Lee had an infectious positivity and sense of humor that made him loved by so many. For all his technical wizardry, he was equally skilled working with people. He never met a stranger.
Lee dearly loved his family. He married his high school sweetheart and lifelong best friend, Linda on January 25, 1964 and they shared 56 years together. He was a devoted and loving father to his son, Lee and daughter, Lynn. His grandchildren, Calley, Christian and Max were very special to him. He loved seeing the world fresh through their eyes, playing games, and spending time with them doing whatever they wanted to do. He loved them so very much.
Lee is survived by his wife, Linda; and their two children, Lee Walters and his wife, Sharon, Lynn Mannion and her husband, Steve; brother, Paul Walters and his wife, Gail; and his beloved grandchildren, Calley, Christian and Max.
Donations in Lee's honor may be made to Bartlett Food for Friends, 13200 FM 972, Granger, TX 76530, Bartlett FUMC Backpack Program, P. O. Box 44, Bartlett, TX 76511 or the charity of your choice.
