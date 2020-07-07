Wilma Walters, 96, of Cypress, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020. Services will be at 11:30 am, on Friday, July 10th, at Bryan City Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Hillier of Bryan.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Walters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

