Wanda King Baker Walton, 66, of Conroe, formerly of Hearne passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
A visitation and wake service will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, at Old Elam Baptist Church in Hearne. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, at the church.
Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery with Repass following at O.W. Mack Center, 509 W. Brenken St., Hearne, Texas.
Arrangements are entrusted to Glenn Mack Funeral Home of Hearne.
