August 25, 1946 - January 13, 2020
James Ward, 73, passed away at home, on January 13, 2020. James was a Master Electronics Technician, as well as, a great father, brother, uncle, and grandpa. When he was able to, James loved to cook and garden.
He is survived by his sons, James Franklin Ward Junior, James Vanover, and David Doty; his daughters, Lori James and Lisa Chamberlain; his sister, Charlsey Ward; and many nieces and nephews; as well as, many grand children and great-grandchildren.
Please visit Jame's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately