July 24, 1935 - February 21, 2020
Martha Nann Watson, 84, of College Station, Texas passed away peacefully on the night of Friday, February 21, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Orville Lambert; and her husband of 65 years, Edward Lee Watson.
She is survived by her three children, Laura Raleigh, Karan Watson, and Jeff Watson (Dorothy); her six grandchildren, Christy Dugas (Kevin), Carrie Raleigh, C.J. Raleigh, Hunter Watson (Amanda), McKenna Watson, and Harmon Watson; her great-grandchildren, Brittney, Maghen, Hailey, Korbin, Eleanor, Brody, Trinity, Jace, and Joseph; and a host of loving family and friends.
