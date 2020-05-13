Jesse Wyatt "Buddy" Weatherly, 92, of Bryan, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, at Zion Church of Kurten. Arrangements are in the care of Memorial Funeral Chapel of Bryan.

