Donald Wellmann, 70, of Brenham, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 20, at Memorial Oaks Chapel in Brenham. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, February 21, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Wiedeville.

Service information

Feb 20
Visitation
Thursday, February 20, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 WEST MAIN
Brenham, TX 77833
Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
10:00AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church–Wiedeville,
4529 Wiedeville Church Rd
Brenham, TX 77833
