Sam Wesolick, 67, of Richards, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 3, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Lindley-Robertson-Holt Funeral Home.
Wesolick, Sam
Service information
Feb 3
Friends & Family Gathering
Monday, February 3, 2020
5:30PM-7:00PM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
1511 Hwy 90 South
Anderson, TX 77830
Feb 3
Rosary
Monday, February 3, 2020
5:30PM-7:00PM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
1511 Hwy 90 South
Anderson, TX 77830
Feb 4
Mass
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
10:00AM
St. Stanislaus Catholic Church
1511 Hwy 90 South
Anderson, TX 77830
