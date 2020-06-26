January 27, 1957 - June 19, 2020
Sheryl Lynn (Scasta) Whatley, 63, of Bryan, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 19, 2020. She rejoined her beloved heavenly family and entered into the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Sheryl was born on January 27, 1957 in Bryan, TX to Frank and Lou Scasta. She had two siblings; older brother, Gary and younger sister Debbie and even though Sheryl was the middle child her siblings always looked up to her. Sheryl was a lifelong resident of Bryan and a 1975 graduate of Bryan High School. She married the love of her life, Roger Whatley on December 27, 1980.
Sheryl found her calling at Cottonwood Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher and a pillar of her church family where she served as secretary. She worked for Texas A&M University Athletic Ticket Office for almost 20 years; She was a bus driver for BISD Transportation Services for 4 years.
Sheryl cherished the weekends when her daughter Amanda would come home to visit. She and Roger always had something planned that was fun and adventurous. She loved travelling and taking long drives in the country but most of all she looked forward to spending time with family and friends. Her laughter was contagious and her silly personality was infectious. People often confided in Sheryl and they knew she would tell it like it is.
Sheryl was passionate about cooking and you could feel the love she put into her food. She never cooked small, always big, and enough to feed anyone who walked through her door. Holiday meals were always over the top and she made sure her daughter and niece knew how to make her most loved dishes. She had a love for canning fresh veggies picked straight from her and Roger's garden.
Sheryl is preceded in death by her father Frank Scasta Jr., her mother Jennie Lou (Storm) Scasta and her brother Gary Wayne Scasta. She is survived by her husband Roger Whatley, daughter Amanda Whatley-Clark, son in law LC, son Allen Whatley and wife Amanda, grandchildren LeDon, Jordan, Shawn and Alana, sister Debra Scasta Horn, niece Kristin Horn Buchtler and husband Brandon, nephew Dustin Thielen and wife Abby, nephew Dylan Thielen, great niece Teagan Buchtler, great nephew Cash Thielen, uncle Henry Storm and his wife Mary, and other family members and friends.
Please visit Shirley's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately