Sheryl Scasta Whatley, 63, of Bryan, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Hillier of BRYAN. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Cottonwood Baptist Church.

