January 27, 1957 - June 19, 2020
Sheryl Scasta Whatley, 63, of Bryan, was reunited with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 19, 2020. A Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, Thursday, June 25th, at Hillier of Bryan. A Celebration of Life will begin at 2 pm, on Friday, June 26th, at Cottonwood Baptist Church.
Sheryl was born on January 27, 1957, in Bryan, Texas, to Frank Scasta and Jennie Lou Storm Scasta. She grew up on a farm in the country, helping her father raise cows, pigs, and work in the garden. During her childhood, she would travel to her Mama and Papa's house for the summer all of the cousins would come together to swim, cook, fish, camp out and dance.
Sheryl met Roger Dale Whatley at the Texas Hall of Fame, and eventually married at Bill and Laverne Tharp's house in Bryan, Texas. Roger and Sheryl were best friends, so in love, they did everything together. Amanda, their daughter, was her whole world.
Sheryl enjoyed taking vacations every chance she got! She made many trips to Mississippi to see her family. Her summer vacations were spent camping at many lakes and rivers. They spent many days with family and friends out on the deer leases. The family enjoyed frequent trips to the Brazos River. During Sheryl's earlier days, they went to Sam Rayburn. She and Debbie both learned to swim with "milk jug floaties" their papa made them.
Sheryl's family was the most important thing in her life. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of wanting to join families together and spread love, kindness and peace. Sheryl was truly a selfless person, she was strong willed, and would always stand up for what she knew was right! She loved everyone she met, and would give her last of anything to help anyone in need.
Sheryl was a member of Cottonwood Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. The church was her second home. Sheryl loved her church family and volunteered any chance she could to help the community. She loved her Sunday school children and always looked forward to baking birthday cakes for each one of them!
Sheryl leaves behind to cherish her joyful memories, her loving husband, Roger Whatley; her daughter, Amanda Whatley Clark, and husband, LC Clark, of Cypress, TX.; her step-son, Allen Whatley, and wife, Amanda Whatley, of Gautier, MS.; her sister, Debra Horn; her niece, Kristin Horn Buchler (Brandon); her nephews, Dylan Thielen; Dustin Thielen and wife Abby; and her great niece, Teagan; great nephew Cash and four grandchildren that meant the world to her, LeDon Clark, Jordan Clark, Shawn Whatley, and Alana Whatley.
Please visit Shirley's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com to share memories and stories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately