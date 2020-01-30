Norma Janet (Kindt) Wheat, 78, of Spring, formerly of Bryan, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at Klein Funeral Home in Spring. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Immanuel United Church of Christ. Interment is 3 p.m. Friday, at Kurten Cemetery.
