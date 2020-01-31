September 20, 1941 - January 27, 2020
Norma Janet Kindt Wheat, 78 of Spring, Texas, passed away on Monday January 27, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Klein Funeral Home in Spring, Texas. Funeral Services will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Spring, Texas, with burial following at Kurten Cemetery in Kurten, Texas at 3:00 p.m.
Norma was born on September 20, 1941, in Bryan, Texas to Emmett and Eleanor Franze Kindt. She was raised in Kurten in a loving home where she learned the love of family and church.
Norma graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Bryan, Texas, in 1959 where she played the clarinet in the SFA Bronco Band. Norma later graduated from McKenzie Baldwin Business School in Bryan.
On August 7, 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, James Oliver (Joe) Wheat at Zion Evangelical & Reformed Church in Kurten, Texas, which began a 42 year marriage.
Norma and her husband Joe lived in Bryan, Victoria and Dallas before moving to Spring in 1972 where they immediately became active members of the Immanuel United Church. Norma served on the Church Consistory, as a Sunday School Teacher, singing in the Church Choir and devoting her time to the Evangelism Committee greeting every new guest with her big smile and gracious words of welcome.
Norma worked for Spring ISD for 26 years starting as the receptionist for Winship Elementary and later moving to the administration building as the District Web Master for the Board and Community Services and Public Relations. After retiring from Spring ISD she founded edirectblinds.com which she managed for 7 years.
Norma was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi, a social sorority, since 1961. In this organization she found extraordinary friendships with other members, sharing their life's triumphs and tragedies with one another.
Norma was a woman of strong faith who loved her Lord, family and friends. She loved working in the yard, sewing, doing crafts, making wreaths and decorating. She enjoyed entertaining and being the gracious hostess. But most of all, she loved dancing with Joe.
Being Mother to Shannon and Melody and Grandmother to Kara, Mitchell, Kassie and Mason were her pride and joy. She loved her son-in-law, Kyle, who was always there to take care of the smallest and greatest of needs.
During the years of Norma's paralysis and physical hardships, she never complained and made the most of her life despite some limitations. She was surrounded by her family, church, sorority and caregivers who helped make her life as independent as possible. She lived with joy and peace in all of life's situations.
Norma is survived by her son, Shannon Wheat, daughter, Melody Wheat Laughbaum and husband Kyle, four grandchildren, Kara, Mitchell, Kassie and Mason Laughbaum. She is also survived by her sisters, Karen Smith, and Cheryl Akins and husband Tim, sisters-in-law, Faye Cook and husband Sam, and, Barbara Wheat. She is also survived by numerous Nephews, Nieces, Family, Caregivers and Friends.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Joe, her parents, Emmett and Eleanor Kindt, and one sister, Gail Kindt. She was also preceded in death by her Mother-in-law, Dena Pantalion, Brothers-in-law, Terry Smith and Edwin Wheat.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Immanuel Church Memorial Fund, 26501 Border Street at Spring-Cypress Road in Spring, TX 77373.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately